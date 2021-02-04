in TV News

Cardi B Scheduled For Interview On February 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Cardi B will chat with Jimmy on next Thursday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0846 -- Pictured: (l-r) Co-Host Cardi B with Host Jimmy Fallon during 'Box of Lies' on April 9, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Music superstar Cardi B will appear for an interview on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Cardi B will be the lead guest on the February 11 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with “Saturday Night Live” cast member Alex Moffat and a performance by Lang Lang.

Who else is set to grace the “Fallon” screen? Complete listings follow, all of which are subject to change:

Thursday, February 4: Guests include Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, Camila Mendes and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Show #1402A

Friday, February 5: Guests include Dolly Parton, Noah Centineo and musical guest Slowthai ft. Skepta. Show #1403A

Monday, February 8: Guests include Dave Grohl, Joel Kinnaman and musical guest Foo Fighters. Show #1404A

Tuesday, February 9: Guests include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, LaKeith Stanfield and musical guest Joy Oladokun. Show #1405A

Wednesday, February 10: Guests include Dwayne Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya and musical guest Chris Stapleton. Show #1406A

**Thursday, February 11: Guests include Cardi B, Alex Moffat and musical guest Lang Lang. Show #1407A

