Priyanka Chopra Jonas Appearing, Ingrid Andress Performing On January 25 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

In support of “The White Tiger,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be making yet another daytime television appearance.

The actress, who was previously announced for the January 21 “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” is also slated for the January 25 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The January 25 “Ellen” will also feature a musical performance by Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress.

Because “Ellen” listings have proven very subject-to-change in recent weeks, it is prudent to treat the aforementioned listing as tentative. Headline Planet will provide an update in the event either appearance is canceled or rescheduled.