Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jared Padalecki Scheduled To Appear On January 21 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

“The White Tiger” will make its Netflix debut on Friday, January 22.

One day prior to the launch, star Priyanka Chopra Jonas will appear on “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

The actress will be one of two interview guests on the episode; Jared Padalecki is also set to participate in a chat.

Other upcoming “Live” guests include Holly Hunter (January 8), Carson Kressley (January 8), musical guest Banners (January 8), Carey Mulligan (January 11), Tom Payne (January 11), Anne Hathaway (January 12), Dr. Jennifer Ashton (listed for January 12 and 13), Kyra Sedgwick (January 13), Jennifer Lopez (January 14), Katy Mixon (January 14), Angela Bassett (January 15), Max Greenfield (January 18), and Leslie Odom, Jr (January 19).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.