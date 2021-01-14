Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Again Grows On Global Spotify, Heads For Top 40 At Pop Radio

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” posted a gain in Global Spotify streams Wednesday, continuing its streak of day-to-day growth.

According to SpotifyCharts, the instant smash received 13,628,143 streams on January 13. Up from the 13,412,192 figure attained on Tuesday, the count keeps “drivers license” as a dominant #1 on the global chart.

It, moreover, represents the third-biggest single-day streaming total in the platform’s history. Only Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (17,223,237 on 12/24/20) and Wham!’s “Last Christmas” (15,813,799 on 12/24/20) enjoyed bigger days on the platform**.

“Drivers license” also remains a dominant #1 on the US Spotify chart, but it did endure a slight day-to-day streaming decline on Wednesday. Granted, its US streaming count of 5,723,851 is still the third-best Spotify history. The song’s Tuesday performance marks the all-time record (6,145,601); Drake’s “Nonstop” claims #2 on the all-time list (5,749,019 on June 29, 2018).

As it continues its Spotify success, “drivers license” remains a convincing #1 on Apple Music and US iTunes. It is also enjoying a strong opening week performance on YouTube.

The success is also spilling over into the radio world. The song received 361 spins during the first four days of the January 10-16 tracking period, which yields a #39 position on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. Given the song’s rate of growth, it should have no trouble retaining its Top 40 position through the close of tracking.

Given its success on the various platforms, “drivers license” is a lock for #1 on this coming week’s Billboard Hot 100.

**Note: Reports on Spotify records have historically used the SpotifyCharts numbers, which the platform itself calls the “best place to see” data due to its filtering mechanism. Some media, however, have been using the raw Spotify app figure when reporting on “drivers license.” Though helpful in affirming the song’s opening week success, these raw numbers cannot be compared to past records that were based on SpotifyCharts data.