Priyanka Chopra Jonas Scheduled To Appear On January 21 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

As the Netflix release of “The White Tiger” draws near, star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is adding another US television appearance to her docket.

The actress will appear on the January 21 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

She will be the lead guest on the episode, which will also include appearances by Derek DelGaudio and Frank Oz. Who else can you expect on “Colbert”? Official listings follow:

January 14 – Bernie Sanders, musical guest FINNEAS

January 15 – The Circus hosts, musical guest The War On Drugs

January 18 – Cory Booker, Infinity Song

January 19 – Jason Segel, Black Pumas

January 20 – Pod Save America hosts, musical guests Peter CottonTale, Chance the Rapper, Cynthia Erivo, Chicago Children’s Choir, Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra and Kofi Lost

January 21 – Priyanka Chopra, Derek DelGaudio, Frank Oz