Priyanka Chopra Jonas Scheduled To Appear On January 21 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The actress will make yet another appearance in support of “The White Tiger.”

As the Netflix release of “The White Tiger” draws near, star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is adding another US television appearance to her docket.

The actress will appear on the January 21 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

She will be the lead guest on the episode, which will also include appearances by Derek DelGaudio and Frank Oz. Who else can you expect on “Colbert”? Official listings follow:

January 14 – Bernie Sanders, musical guest FINNEAS
January 15 – The Circus hosts, musical guest The War On Drugs
January 18 – Cory Booker, Infinity Song
January 19 – Jason Segel, Black Pumas
January 20 – Pod Save America hosts, musical guests Peter CottonTale, Chance the Rapper, Cynthia Erivo, Chicago Children’s Choir, Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra and Kofi Lost
January 21 – Priyanka Chopra, Derek DelGaudio, Frank Oz

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

