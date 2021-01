“Fine Line” Becomes Harry Styles’ First Multi-Platinum Solo Album In The United States

Harry Styles’ acclaimed, chart-topping album “Fine Line” has attained 2x platinum status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Fine Line” reached the double-platinum mark on January 8, 2021. The award signifies at least 2 million in US units, with each equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales, or 1500 track streams.

Harry Styles had previously received multi-platinum album honors as part of One Direction, but “Fine Line” becomes his first solo album to move into multi-platinum territory. His self-titled debut presently boasts a single platinum certification (at least 1 million units).

“Fine Line” reached #1 on the US Billboard 200, while yielding multi-platinum hit singles in “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar.”