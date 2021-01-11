in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: 24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Enjoys 8th Week As #1 Song In America, Chris Brown & Young Thug Top 5, Justin Bieber, AJR Songs Reach Top 10

“Mood” is still the hottest song in America.

Consistent with expectations, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” keeps the throne on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Mood” parlays its enduring strength on the streaming, sales, and radio front into an eighth week as America’s #1 overall song.

Ariana Grande’s “positions” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” hold at #2 and #3, respectively. Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” also holds steady, retaining the #5 position.

Up one place, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” takes #5 this week.

— Justin Bieber’s “Anyone,” this week’s top debut, starts at #6 on the chart.

— AJR’s “Bang!” makes its first Top 10 appearance, rising two spots to #9. The enduring hit is also the first Top 10 hit for AJR; prior to “Bang!,” the group had gone as high as #65 with “I’m Ready.”

