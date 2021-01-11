Julia Michaels Scheduled To Perform On January 18 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The bad news: amid recent production delays, Julia Michaels’ planned “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performance was postponed.

The good news: fans will still get to see a new television performance from the artist.

According to NBC, Michaels will be performing on the January 18 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” She is set to perform her single “Lie Like This,” which recently returned to the Top 40 at pop radio.

Michaels’ performance will follow host Seth Meyers’ interviews with James Spader and Anthony Atamanuik. Complete listings follow:

Monday, January 11: Guests John Goodman (The Conners), Amber Ruffin & Lacey Lamar (You’ll Never Believe What Happened To Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism) and musical guest Future Islands (Song: “Plastic Beach,” Album: As Long As You Are). Show 1087A.

Tuesday, January 12: Guests Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) and Neil Gaiman (American Gods). Show 1088A.

Wednesday, January 13: Guest Bobby Moynihan (Mr. Mayor). Show 1089A.

Thursday, January 14: Guests Anne Hathaway (Locked Down) and Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist). Show 1090A.

Friday, January 15: Guest Amy Poehler (Making It) and musical guest Burna Boy (Song: “Way Too Big,” Album: Twice As Tall). Chris Coleman sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 1/4/21)

Monday, January 18: Guests James Spader (The Blacklist), Anthony Atamanuik (The President Show) and musical guest Julia Michaels (Song: “Lie Like This”). Sarah Thawer sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1091A.