Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” Enjoys Dominant First Day On Apple Music Streaming Charts, Also Performs Well On US Spotify

As it ruled the US iTunes sales chart, Morgan Wallen’s thirty-track “Dangerous: The Double Album” also delivered big opening day numbers on the major streaming platforms.

The set fared particularly well on Apple Music. Tracks from “Dangerous” claim eight of the Top 10 and sixteen of the Top 20 positions on US Apple Music. Nothing from the new album appears lower than #48.

“Dangerous” also fared impressively on Global Apple Music, earning eight of the Top 10 and twelve of the Top 20 positions. No “Dangerous” track is charting below #61.

Release-day focus track “Wasted On You” is the #1 song on the US and Global platforms.

Not simply a winner on Apple Music, “Dangerous” demonstrated impressive strength on US Spotify. The album was responsible for six of the platforms’ Top 10 and nine of its Top 20 songs on Friday. “Wasted On You” ranked as the day’s #1 song with 1.233 million US streams, and nothing from the album landed lower than #92.

The album did not perform nearly as well on Global Spotify, but it still placed sixteen songs inside the Top 200.

In addition to many new tracks, “Dangerous” features recent hit releases like “More Than My Hometown,” “7 Summers,” “Heartless,” and his “Cover Me Up” cover.