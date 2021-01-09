Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify Chart, Top 25 On US Apple Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” enjoyed a massive opening day on the major digital platforms.

In addition to reaching #3 on the US iTunes sales chart, the acclaimed new release posted big numbers on the major streaming platforms.

“drivers license,” impressively, starts at #5 on the US Spotify streaming chart thanks to its 1.017 million Friday streams. It meanwhile grabs #46 on the Global listing on the strength of 1.540 million opening day plays.

The song concurrently earns #21 and #26 on the US and Global Apple Music charts for Friday, January 8, respectively.

Already credited with over 2 million views, the music video is meanwhile #3 on the YouTube Trending Chart.