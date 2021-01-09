in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” Projected For #1 With 185-210K Opening Week US Units

“Dangerous; The Double Album” will start at #1 in the United States.

Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album | Big Loud

Signposted by its strong early performance on iTunes, Apple, and Spotify, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is tracking for a #1 debut in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the 30-track album should start with 185-210K in total first-week US units. The total unit figure accounts for album sales as well as equivalent activity from track sales and streams; Hits has not yet shared a specific sales projection.

It did, however, say that the album should net 165-190 million in total tracking week audio and video streams, which would be a new record for a country album.

The 30-track length is certainly helping to fuel that outcome, but given how well the individual tracks are doing (“Dangerous” accounts for most of the Top 10 on Apple Music and Spotify), there is no denying the resonance.

