Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Headed For 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Ariana Grande’s “positions” will retain its throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The hit single received 16,731 spins during the first six days of the January 3-9 tracking period. Up 5% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “positions” comfortably atop the Mediabase real-time/building chart. With no obvious threat from below, “positions” will have no trouble retaining #1 through the close of tracking.

The single will be celebrating its fourth week atop the chart.

As “positions” extends its reign at #1, Grande’s “34+35” continues to approach the chart’s upper reaches. The song is #11 on the building chart with a whopping 23% week-over-week gain in airplay.