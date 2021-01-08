Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You,” “Sand In My Boots” Enter Top 10 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

As Morgan Wallen’s new “Dangerous: The Double Album” remains #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart, individual tracks are beginning to fly up the song sales chart.

As of press time at 12:45PM ET Friday, two tracks appear in the Top 10.

“Wasted On You,” which has received prominent positioning on major streaming platforms, is up to #8 on the all-genre iTunes sales chart. “Sand In My Boots” closely follows at #10 on the listing.

Wallen meanwhile has two additional songs in the Top 20; his enduring “More Than My Home Town” is #16, and the new album title track is #18.