It’s Official: “Sweet Melody” Becomes Little Mix’s Fifth #1 On UK Singles Chart

After an impressive week of sales, Little Mix’s “Sweet Melody” formally earns #1 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

“Sweet Melody” marks the fifth chart-topper for Little Mix, which previously ruled with “Cannonball,” “Wings,” “Black Magic,” and “Shout Out To My Ex.”

Fans demonstrated powerful support throughout the tracking period, sending numerous versions of “Sweet Melody” into the upper reaches of the UK iTunes chart.

“Sweet Melody” appears on Little Mix’s late 2020 album “Confetti.” The album will be Little Mix’s final release as a quartet (at least for the foreseeable future); Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the group in December.

“Sweet Melody,” which was #9 last week, replaces Wham’s “Last Christmas” atop this week’s listing.