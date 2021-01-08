Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” Enters Top 15 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Claims #1 On YouTube Trending Chart

Saweetie’s new “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” is capturing early interest from music buyers.

The song, which launched Thursday, had reached the Top 15 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart by mid-day Friday. It occupies the #13 position as of 1:15PM ET.

“Best Friend” is meanwhile #2 on the Hip-Hop/Rap chart, trailing only Topher’s “The Patriot (featuring The Marine Rapper).”

— In addition to releasing the audio, Saweetie and Doja Cat shared an official music video for the new collaboration. The video surpassed 3.5 million views in its first 19 hours, and it currently appears at #1 on the YouTube Trending Chart.