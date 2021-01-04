in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song; Taylor Swift’s “Willow” A Close Second

Reporting playlist adds for the first time since mid-December, hot adult contemporary radio stations confirmed mammoth support for Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” and Taylor Swift’s “willow.”

Picked up by 74 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Afterglow” ranks as this week’s most added song. “Willow” lands in second place on the Mediabase add board, courtesy of its 73 pickups.

Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” grabs third place with 19 pickups, while an add count of 18 slots Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” in fourth.

With 16 adds each, Justin Bieber’s own “Anyone” and Shawn Mendes collaboration “Monster” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: FITZ’s “Head Up High” (7th-most), Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” (8th-most), The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” (9th-most), and Banners’ “Someone To You” (10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

