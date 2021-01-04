Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song; Taylor Swift’s “Willow” A Close Second

Reporting playlist adds for the first time since mid-December, hot adult contemporary radio stations confirmed mammoth support for Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” and Taylor Swift’s “willow.”

Picked up by 74 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Afterglow” ranks as this week’s most added song. “Willow” lands in second place on the Mediabase add board, courtesy of its 73 pickups.

Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” grabs third place with 19 pickups, while an add count of 18 slots Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” in fourth.

With 16 adds each, Justin Bieber’s own “Anyone” and Shawn Mendes collaboration “Monster” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: FITZ’s “Head Up High” (7th-most), Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” (8th-most), The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” (9th-most), and Banners’ “Someone To You” (10th-most).