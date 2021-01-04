Billboard Hot 100: 24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Earns 7th Week As #1 Song In America, Weeknd Breaks Re-Entry Record, Dua Lipa & DaBaby Top 10

Because Christmas Day fell within the tracking period, holiday music is not totally absent from this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Such songs did, however, greatly lose their dominance.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” accordingly returns to #1 on this week’s chart, earning a seventh week as the #1 song in America.

Ariana Grande’s “positions” rockets twelve places to #2, while The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” re-enters the chart at #3. In doing so, “Blinding Lights” breaks the record for highest re-entry of all time.

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” (#4, +17) and BTS’ “Dynamite” (#5, +39) also return to the Top 5 this week.

Elsewhere in the Top 10: Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” makes its first trip to the region, rising seventeen places to #10.