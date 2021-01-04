in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: 24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Earns 7th Week As #1 Song In America, Weeknd Breaks Re-Entry Record, Dua Lipa & DaBaby Top 10

“Mood” reclaims its throne on this week’s Hot 100.

24kGoldn in Mood | Video screen | Columbia

Because Christmas Day fell within the tracking period, holiday music is not totally absent from this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Such songs did, however, greatly lose their dominance.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” accordingly returns to #1 on this week’s chart, earning a seventh week as the #1 song in America.

Ariana Grande’s “positions” rockets twelve places to #2, while The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights” re-enters the chart at #3. In doing so, “Blinding Lights” breaks the record for highest re-entry of all time.

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” (#4, +17) and BTS’ “Dynamite” (#5, +39) also return to the Top 5 this week.

Elsewhere in the Top 10: Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” makes its first trip to the region, rising seventeen places to #10.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

