Taylor Swift Earns Record-Extending 50th Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart As “Evermore” Holds At #1

The news that Taylor Swift’s “evermore” retains #1 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart comes with special significance.

In securing its second consecutive week on top, the album gives Taylor Swift a 50th cumulative week atop the definitive US album chart. The milestone figure extends Swift’s record for most weeks at #1 among female artists.

Swift earned that record with her mid-2020 album “folklore.” The album’s eight-week reign brought Swift’s overall total to 48 weeks, surpassing Whitney Houston’s previous record of 46 weeks.

Swift meanwhile maintains her fifth-place ranking among all acts. The Beatles own the overall record with 132 weeks, ahead of Elvis Presley (67 weeks), Garth Brooks (52 weeks), and Michael Jackson (51 weeks).