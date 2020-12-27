Warner: Wonder Woman 1984 “Broke Records And Exceeded Our Expectations” As Nearly Half Of Retail HBO Max Subscribers Viewed Film On First Day

In addition to delivering the best US post-pandemic performance at the US box office, “Wonder Woman 1984” attracted ample initial enthusiasm on HBO Max.

According to an official press release, nearly half of the retail HBO Max subscribers viewed the film on its first day**. The film also reached millions of wholesale HBO Max subscribers, who have access through cable, wireless, and other partner providers.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” said Andy Forssell of WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer.

Total HBO Max viewing hours on Friday more than tripled the prior month’s daily average.

The theatrical release net $16.7 million over Christmas weekend (December 25-27), a new high mark in the post-pandemic social distancing era.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is the second film in the “Wonder Woman” trilogy. Warner has already fast-tracked production on the third film, which will feature Patty Jenkins returning as writer-director and Gal Gadot reprising her role as the titular character.



**Note: HBO Max’s press release does specify what counts as a view, but it may not refer to watching the whole movie. Competitive streaming platform Netflix, for example, counts anything over 2 minutes as a “view.”