Jonas Brothers’ “Like It’s Christmas,” Mariah, Ariana & JHUD’s “Oh Santa,” Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Holiday songs naturally garnered pop radio airplay during the December 20-26 tracking period. For Jonas Brothers’ “Like It’s Christmas,” Mariah Carey’s “Oh Santa (featuring Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson),” and Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm,” the airplay resulted in Top 50 rankings.
Played 433 times during the tracking period (+339), “Like It’s Christmas” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #61 last week.
Up nine places, “Oh Santa” earns #47 with 290 spins (+174).
“Christmas Tree Farm” concurrently soars twenty places to #49. The Taylor Swift holiday release received 219 tracking week plays (+135).
