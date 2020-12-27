in Music News

Jonas Brothers’ “Like It’s Christmas,” Mariah, Ariana & JHUD’s “Oh Santa,” Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Like It’s Christmas,” “Oh Santa,” and “Christmas Tree Farm” earned Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Jonas Brothers - Like It's Christmas Cover | Republic

Holiday songs naturally garnered pop radio airplay during the December 20-26 tracking period. For Jonas Brothers’ “Like It’s Christmas,” Mariah Carey’s “Oh Santa (featuring Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson),” and Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm,” the airplay resulted in Top 50 rankings.

Played 433 times during the tracking period (+339), “Like It’s Christmas” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #61 last week.

Up nine places, “Oh Santa” earns #47 with 290 spins (+174).

“Christmas Tree Farm” concurrently soars twenty places to #49. The Taylor Swift holiday release received 219 tracking week plays (+135).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

