Songs By Taylor Swift, Wallows & Clairo, Dayglow, HVME Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift’s “willow” did not arrive until the sixth day of the December 6-12 tracking period, but it still received a healthy amount of pop radio airplay.

The song, in fact, blasts into the pop format’s Top 50 — and just misses the 40-song chart.

Played 772 times during the tracking period, “willow” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song.

Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet (featuring Clairo)” also enters the Top 50 this week, rising four places to #47. The alternative crossover received 313 spins (+39).

Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight,” another Top 5 alternative hit, rises five places to #49 at pop. The single received 193 spins (+20).

Credited with 173 spins (+117), the HVME version of “Goosebumps” rockets forty-four places to #50.