in Music News

Songs By Taylor Swift, Wallows & Clairo, Dayglow, HVME Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“willow,” “Are You Bored Yet?,” “Can I Call You Tonight?,” and “Goosebumps” are on the move at pop radio.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

Taylor Swift’s “willow” did not arrive until the sixth day of the December 6-12 tracking period, but it still received a healthy amount of pop radio airplay.

The song, in fact, blasts into the pop format’s Top 50 — and just misses the 40-song chart.

Played 772 times during the tracking period, “willow” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song.

Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet (featuring Clairo)” also enters the Top 50 this week, rising four places to #47. The alternative crossover received 313 spins (+39).

Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight,” another Top 5 alternative hit, rises five places to #49 at pop. The single received 193 spins (+20).

Credited with 173 spins (+117), the HVME version of “Goosebumps” rockets forty-four places to #50.

are you bored yetcan i call you tonightclariodayglowgoosebumpshvmeTaylor Swiftwallowswillow

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By All Time Low & Blackbear, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Sigala & James Arthur Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio