Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Chloe x Halle, Pentatonix, Goo Goo Dolls, Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, More To Perform During NBC New Year’s Eve Special

Carson Daly will host the special from Times Square.

NBC'S NEW YEARS EVE 2021 -- Pictured: "NBC's New Years Eve 2021" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

NBC has formally announced details regarding its upcoming New Year’s Eve special.

Entitled “NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021,” the special will air from 10-11PM ET/PT and 11:30PM-12:30AM ET/PT on New Year’s Eve. Carson Daly will host the special from Times Square, with Amber Ruffin and Stephen “tWitch” Boss appearing as co-hosts.

“Nothing will make me happier than to have a front row seat to watch 2020 disappear and usher in the hope for brighter days in 2021,” Daly said. “I’m excited to be with Amber and tWitch live in Times Square to broadcast the iconic ball drop to millions of viewers on TV, but will miss the revelers who can’t attend live. Our diverse music lineup offers something for everyone in your family. See you on NBC!”

Performers include AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee. Said performances will be filmed in locations throughout the country.

