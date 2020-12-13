in Music News

Songs By All Time Low & Blackbear, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Sigala & James Arthur Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Monsters,” “Body,” “Dakiti,” and “Lasting Lover” debut on the pop chart.

All TIme Low by Jimmy Fontaine, press photo courtesy of Fueled By Ramen/Elektra

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear),” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti,” and Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #46, “Lasting Lover” makes this week’s listing at #33. The alternative crossover received 1,038 spins during the December 6-12 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 672.

Up fourteen places, “Body” makes its chart debut at #38. The buzzy hit received 896 tracking week spins (+632).

Credited with an equivalent 896 spins (+397), “Dakiti” rises six spots to #39. “Dakiti” loses the tiebreaker due to the lesser spin gain.

Played 810 times (+498), “Lasting Lover” jumps ten spots to #40.

all time lowbad bunnyblackbearbodyDákitijames arthurjhay cortezlasting lovermegan thee stallionmonsterssigala

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

