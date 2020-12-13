Songs By All Time Low & Blackbear, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Sigala & James Arthur Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear),” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti,” and Sigala & James Arthur’s “Lasting Lover” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #46, “Lasting Lover” makes this week’s listing at #33. The alternative crossover received 1,038 spins during the December 6-12 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 672.
Up fourteen places, “Body” makes its chart debut at #38. The buzzy hit received 896 tracking week spins (+632).
Credited with an equivalent 896 spins (+397), “Dakiti” rises six spots to #39. “Dakiti” loses the tiebreaker due to the lesser spin gain.
