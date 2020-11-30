in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

KAI’s 1st Mini-Album Reaches #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart, “Mmmh” Joins Top 15 On Song Sales Chart

KAI’s debut project is capturing some interest.

KAI - Mmmh Video screen | SM Entertainment

KAI’s first mini-album is capturing opening day interest on the US iTunes platform.

As of press time at 11AM ET Monday morning, “KAI – The 1st Mini-Album” is #2 on the store’s all-genre album sales chart. Only GOT7’s “Breath Of Love: Last Piece” is currently selling at a faster pace.

The EP’s title/focus track is also making news on the digital retail platform. “Mmmh,” that song, is up to #15 on the all-genre song sales chart.

Not simply faring well from a sales standpoint, the project is making a global impact on streaming platforms. The “Mmmh” video, for example, already has nearly 6 million views on YouTube.

