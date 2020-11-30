GOT7’s “Breath Of Love: Last Piece” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, Title Track Tops Song Sales Chart

GOT7’s “Breath Of Love: Last Piece” launched Monday, and it made an immediate impact on the US iTunes store.

Shortly after its release, the album flew to #1 on the all-genre album sales chart. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 10:45AM ET.

The album’s individual tracks are also faring well. Six tracks from the album occupy Top 200 positions on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. Title/focus track “Last Breath” is #1 on the listing; it seized the throne from AJR’s “Bang!”