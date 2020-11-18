in Movie News

“Wonder Woman 1984” Gets December 25 Release Day For US Theaters – And HBO Max

“Wonder Woman 1984” will concurrently launch on cinema screens and the HBO Max platform.

Wonder Woman 1984 - Promotional still, courtesy of HBO Max/Warner Publicity

Cinemas have opened in different US markets, but due to COVID-19, they are not even close to running at full steam.

In light of that reality, Warner will make its tentpole film “Wonder Woman 1984” available for HBO Max streaming the same day it launches in American theaters.

That day is December 25.

According to an official press release, “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available on HBO Max for one month — at no additional cost to subscribers.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, which includes Warner Bros. Pictures. “This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see WONDER WOMAN 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”

International cinema-goers will gain access a week early; Warner is still planning a December 16 theatrical launch outside the US.

