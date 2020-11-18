in TV News

Original “Saved By The Bell” Cast Members To Appear On November 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They will support the Peacock series, which launches that day.

SAVED BY THE BELL -- "The Todd Capsule" Episode 108 -- Pictured: (l-r) Elizabeth Berkley as Jessica Spano, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock)

The day Peacock launches its “Saved By The Bell” continuation, cast members from the original series will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms “The Original Cast of Saved By The Bell” for the November 25 edition of its late-night talk show. As of press time, it has not revealed which specific actors and actresses will be appearing. With most names from the original set to star or at least appear in the new Peacock series, however, it seems safe to expect ample representation.

The episode will feature an interview with Melissa McCarthy and a performance by Sheryl Crow. Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Wednesday, November 18: Guests include Dan Levy, Michael J. Fox and musical guest Julia Michaels. Show 1357A

Thursday, November 19: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Henry Golding and musical guest Car Seat Headrest. Show 1358A

Friday, November 20: Guests include Leslie Mann, Colin Quinn and musical guest SAINt JHN. Show 1359A

Monday, November 23: Guests include Emma Stone, Ben Falcone and musical guest Josh Groban. Show 1360A

Tuesday, November 24: Guests include Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski, Paul Bettany and musical guest Internet Money Ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & Nav. Show 1361A

Wednesday, November 25: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, The Original Cast of Saved By The Bell and musical guest Sheryl Crow. Show 1362A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

