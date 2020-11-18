in Music News

GFRIEND, Little Mix Re-Enter Billboard Social 50 Chart Following Album Releases

Both girl groups released new albums last week.

GFRIEND - 11/9 WALPURGIS MEDIA SHOWCASE - COURTESY OF SOUCE MUSIC

In conjunction with new album releases, two popular girl groups return to the Billboard Social 50 chart.

GFRIEND, which released its album “WALPURGIS NIGHT” at the mid-point of the most recent tracking period, returns to the chart at #19. The position ties the group’s chart peak, first achieved in June 2019.

GFRIEND is celebrating its fourteenth total week on the listing.

Thanks to buzz for its new album “Confetti,” Little Mix concurrently returns to the chart at #20. The UK girl group is charting for a 166th total week; its peak-to-date is #6.

The Social 50 ranks artists based on key social media metrics. BTS has ruled the chart for a record 205 weeks.

