Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Receives Downgraded Projection, Still Set To Debut At #1 For Sales & Total Consumption

“Positions” will land right around the 200K range.

Ariana Grande - positions cover | Republic

Initial projections said that Ariana Grande’s “Positions” would debut with 60-70K US sales and 240-260K total US units.

Hits Daily Double has since downgraded those expectations. The album is still, however, on track to debut as a comfortable #1.

Hits now reports that “Positions” will sell about 57K US copies during the October 30-November 5 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 190-200K in total first-week activity.

“Positions” should nonetheless be the week’s clear #1 performer in both columns. No other album is a lock to surpass 20K in sales or 65K in total consumption.

“Positions” will become Grande’s fifth #1 album in the United States. It is the follow-up to “thank u, next,” which earned #1 on the strength of 116K sales and 360K total units.

