Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Last week, Ariana Grande topped the Mediabase pop radio add board with her single “positions.”
This week, she earns the top spot with another single.
Picked up by 87 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, Grande’s “34+35” convincingly earns this week’s most added honor.
With 30 adds each, Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” and Harry Styles’ “Golden” tie for second.
Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” follows in fourth with 29 adds, while an add count of 21 yields fifth place for Marshmello & Imanbek’s “Too Much (featuring Usher).”
This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (6th-most), Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” (7th-most), Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” (8th-most, tie), David Guetta & Sia’s “Let’s Love” (8th-most, tie), and Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” (10th-most).
