in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Ariana Grande tops a second consecutive pop radio add board.

Ariana Grande - Positions Press Photo by Dave Meyers, courtesy of Republic

Last week, Ariana Grande topped the Mediabase pop radio add board with her single “positions.”

This week, she earns the top spot with another single.

Picked up by 87 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, Grande’s “34+35” convincingly earns this week’s most added honor.

With 30 adds each, Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” and Harry Styles’ “Golden” tie for second.

Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” follows in fourth with 29 adds, while an add count of 21 yields fifth place for Marshmello & Imanbek’s “Too Much (featuring Usher).”

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (6th-most), Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” (7th-most), Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” (8th-most, tie), David Guetta & Sia’s “Let’s Love” (8th-most, tie), and Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” (10th-most).

34+35ariana grandebebe rexhablackbeardavid guettadoja catdon tolivergunnaimanbekinternet moneyjason derulomachine gun kellymarshmellonavritt momneysiausherwallows

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Earns Playlist Add From Z100 New York