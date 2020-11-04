in TV News

Madison Beer Talks About Her Stuffed Animals On Thursday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Video)

The singer-songwriter appears as an interview guest on Thursday’s episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4036 -- Pictured: Madison Beer -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Thursday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features an in-studio visit from Madison Beer.

The popular singer-songwriter participates in an interview on the broadcast. Ahead of Thursday’s airing, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” offered an early teaser of the interview.

The 2:19 teaser features Beer discussing her stuffed animal collection. The stuffed animals, which have names, represent a source of comfort for the artist.

At the end of the clip, Clarkson and Beer discussing “The Social Dilemma” — and the potential drawbacks of society’s social media obsession.

The video follows; the full episode will air Thursday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market. Headline Planet also recently shared photos from Beer’s in-studio visit.

Madison Beerthe kelly clarkson show

