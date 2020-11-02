Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Last week, Ariana Grande’s “positions” took second place on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

This week, the song moves into first place.

The title track from Grande’s new album landed at 22 new Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 14 new stations, Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” takes second place on the add board. With 13 adds each, Harry Styles’ “Golden” and FITZ’s “Head Up High” tie for third.

An add count of 11 slots BTS’ “Dynamite” in fifth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” (6th-most), Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” (7th-most, tie), Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” (7th-most, tie), Marshmello & Imanbek’s “Too Much (featuring Usher)” (7th-most, tie), JOHN.k’s “Happiness” (10th-most, tie), and Bastille’s “Survivin'” (10th-most, tie).