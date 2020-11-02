Kaley Cuoco, Megan Rapinoe, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Scheduled For November 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

After more than a decade on “The Big Bang Theory,” Kaley Cuoco is on the verge of launching her next television project. She stars in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” which premieres November 26.
Ahead of the launch, Cuoco will make at least one high-profile late-night TV appearance.
Cuoco is set to appear as the lead interview guest on the November 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” According to NBC, the episode will also feature a chat with Megan Rapinoe and a performance by 21 Savage & Metro Boomin.
Listings for other upcoming episodes follow:
Friday, October 30: Guests include Nick Offerman, Stacey Abrams and musical guest Busta Rhymes ft. Anderson .Paak. Show 1345A
Monday, November 2: Guests include Anthony Anderson, Senator Elizabeth Warren and musical guest Big Boi and Sleepy Brown ft. Killer Mike & Big Rube. Show 1346A
Tuesday, November 3: Pre-empted
Wednesday, November 4: Guests include Sarah Silverman, Dua Lipa, Steve Kornacki and musical guest Common ft. Black Thought. Show 1347A
Thursday, November 5: Guests include Kenan Thompson, Kate Mara and musical guest James Blake. Show 1348A
Friday, November 6: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, Marc Maron and musical guest Oneohtrix Point Never. Show 1349A
