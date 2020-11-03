in Music News

TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” Debuts In Top 40 On Billboard Global 200 Chart, Earns #1 On World Digital Song Sales

The “Eyes wide open” focus track made a big splash this week.

TWICE - I CAN'T STOP ME video screen | JYP Entertainment

“I CAN’T STOP ME,” the superb focus/title track from TWICE’s new album “Eyes wide open,” makes its presence felt on some key Billboard charts this week.

The song, notably, starts at #35 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart. “I CAN’T STOP ME” is the first TWICE song to make that recently launched chart.

The song fares even better on the Billboard Global Excluding US Chart, on which it scores a #20 debut. TWICE had previously made the Excluding US chart with the #190-peaking “Feel Special.”

“I CAN’T STOP ME” concurrently starts at #1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, following “LIKELY” and “Feel Special” as the superstar group’s third career #1 on the listing.

— The aforementioned “Eyes wide open” earns #8 on this week’s Billboard World Albums Chart.

