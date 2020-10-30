First Look: Madison Beer Appears On November 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Earlier this year, Madison Beer made remote appearances on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

This coming week, she will make an in-studio television appearance.

More specifically, Beer will be appearing on the November 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” The singer-songwriter will participate in an interview on the broadcast.

In addition to the in-person chat with Beer, the episode will feature a remote interview with Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton.

The episode will air on the afternoon of November 5, but the in-studio segments have already been filmed. First-look photos follow: