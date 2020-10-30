First Look: Madison Beer Appears On November 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4036 -- Pictured: Madison Beer -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Earlier this year, Madison Beer made remote appearances on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
This coming week, she will make an in-studio television appearance.
More specifically, Beer will be appearing on the November 5 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” The singer-songwriter will participate in an interview on the broadcast.
In addition to the in-person chat with Beer, the episode will feature a remote interview with Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton.
The episode will air on the afternoon of November 5, but the in-studio segments have already been filmed. First-look photos follow:
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4036 — Pictured: Madison Beer — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4036 — Pictured: (l-r) Madison Beer, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4036 — Pictured: (l-r) Madison Beer, Julie Andrews (on screen), Emma Walton Hamilton (on screen), Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Madison Beer the kelly clarkson show
