Sam Smith Scheduled To Perform On November 5 “Good Morning America”

Sam Smith’s new album “Love Goes” officially arrived Friday. In support of the new release, the Grammy winner will soon deliver a daytime television performance.

According to ABC, Smith is set to perform on the November 5 “Good Morning America.” The episode will also feature a new edition of “Deals and Steals” with Tory Johnson.

In addition to sharing the Smith news, ABC confirmed listings for all of next week’s “GMA” episodes. They follow:

Monday, November 2— Actress Diane Lane (“Let Him Go”)

Tuesday, November 3— Actor Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller Rogen talk Alzheimer’s awareness

Wednesday, November 4— Influencer Alex Elle

Thursday, November 5— A performance by Sam Smith; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, November 6— A performance by Kylie Minogue; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Saturday, November 7— Binge This! with Emily Longeretta; baking with Chef Shinmin Lee; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson