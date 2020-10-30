in TV News

Oneohtrix Point Never Scheduled To Perform On November 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Oneohtrix Point Never will deliver a “Fallon” performance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1306A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at his desk on August 12, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

Oneohtrix Point Never, who just released his new album “Magic Oneohtrix Point Never,” is set to support the project with a high-profile television gig.

According to NBC, Oneohtrix Point Never will perform on the November 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Milo Ventimiglia and Marc Maron.

Who else will be making “Fallon” appearances in the new future? Listings follow:

Friday, October 30: Guests include Nick Offerman, Stacey Abrams and musical guest Busta Rhymes ft. Anderson .Paak. Show 1345A

Monday, November 2: Guests include Anthony Anderson, Senator Elizabeth Warren and musical guest Big Boi and Sleepy Brown ft. Killer Mike & Big Rube. Show 1346A

Tuesday, November 3: Pre-empted

Wednesday, November 4: Guests include Sarah Silverman, Dua Lipa, Steve Kornacki and musical guest Common. Show 1347A

Thursday, November 5: Guests include Kenan Thompson, Kate Mara and musical guest James Blake. Show 1348A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

