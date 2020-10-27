Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Ariana Grande’s new single “positions” launched to a very warm welcome from the pop radio community.

Picked up by 167 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “positions” convincingly ranks as this week’s most added song.

Harry Styles’ “Golden,” which landed at 51 new stations, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board. An add count of 25 slots Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” in third place; Why Don’t We’s “Fallin'” earns fourth with adds from 23 new stations.

Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & Nav)” takes fifth place on this week’s add board. The buzzy hit won support from 18 new stations this week.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” (6th-most), G-Eazy’s “Hate The Way (featuring blackbear)” (7th-most, tie), Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” (7th-most, tie), Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” (9th-most), and Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” (10th-most).