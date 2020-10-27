in Music News

Songs By Harry Styles, Dixie D’Amelio, Internet Money & Gunna, G-Eazy & Blackbear, Ariana Grande Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station just added five new songs to its playlist.

Harry Styles - Golden video screen | Columbia

Harry Styles’ “Golden,” Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy,” Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV),” G-Eazy’s “Hate The Way (featuring blackbear),” and Ariana Grande’s “positions” have won support from the immensely influential Z100.

Known as New York’s #1 Hit Music Station, Z100 reported the five playlist additions in conjunction with Mediabase’s pop radio add board.

Officially impacting this week, “Golden” and “positions” already hold Top 40 positions on the Mediabase airplay chart. “Be Happy” also holds a Top 40 position, while “Hate The Way” and “Lemonade” are in the Top 50 — and rising.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

