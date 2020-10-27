Saweetie & Jhene Aiko’s “Back To The Streets” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

The follow-up to Saweetie’s multi-format hit “Tap In” is attracting considerable attention at rhythmic and urban radio.

Indeed, “Back To The Streets (featuring Jhené Aiko)” tops this week’s Mediabase add board for both formats.

— “Back To The Streets” tops the rhythmic add board with support from 41 Mediabase-monitored stations this week.

Bryson Tiller’s “Outta Time (featuring Drake),” which landed at 27 rhythmic stations, ranks as the week’s second-most added song. Ariana Grande’s “positions” follows in third with 23 first-week rhythmic adds.

DDG’s “Moonwalking In Calabasas,” a new playlist addition for 8 stations, grabs fourth on the rhythmic add board. With 7 adds each, BIA’s “Same Hands (featuring Lil Durk),” Ozuna’s “Del Mar (with Doja Cat & Sia),” and YG’s “Rodeo (featuring Chris Brown & Tyga)” tie for fifth.

— The Saweetie-Jhené single concurrently tops the urban add board with pickups from 73 stations.

H.E.R.’s “Damage” takes second place with 34 urban adds. Usher’s “Bad Habits,” a playlist pickup for 33 stations, earns third place at the urban format this week.

Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas (featuring Nicki Minaj)” takes fourth with 32 adds, and Flipp Dinero’s “No, No, No” ranks in fifth with 31.