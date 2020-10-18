in Music News

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend,” Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

There are two more debuts on this week’s chart.

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear - my ex's best friend | Interscope

In addition to the previously reported debuts from Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco and Dixie D’Amelio, this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes new arrivals from Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear and Jason Derulo.

MGK and blackbear join the Top 40 with “my ex’s best friend,” while Derulo scores a debut courtesy of “Take You Dancing.”

“my ex’s best friend,” which was below last week’s chart at #43, makes this week’s listing at #39. The collaboration received 1,155 spins during the October 11-17 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 605.

Up four places, “Take You Dancing” makes its chart debut at #39. The Jason Derulo song garnered 1,106 tracking week plays (+472). Derulo, of course, also has this week’s #1 song – “Savage Love” with Jawsh 685 and BTS.

