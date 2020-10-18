in Music News

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Debuts In Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Lonely” arrives on this week’s pop radio chart.

Justin Bieber in Lonely | Video screen | UMG

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” did not arrive until the sixth day of the October 11-17 tracking period, but it still received an ample amount of airplay at pop radio.

It received enough airplay, in fact, to earn a Top 40 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Lonely” garnered 1,262 spins during the official tracking period, yielding a #36 debut on the chart.

“Lonely” is one of several new Top 40 entries this week. Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy,” Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend,” and Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” also make that region of the chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

