in Music News

Songs By Pop Smoke, Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Internet Money Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“What You Know Bout Love,” “Baby, I’m Jealous,” “Golden,” and “Lemonade” are approaching the chart.

Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon | Cover | Republic/UMG

Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love,” Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat),” Harry Styles’ “Golden,” and Internet Money’s “Lemonade (featuring Gunna, Don Toliver & Nav)” are gaining traction at pop radio. The four songs score Top 50 positions this week.

Played 673 times during the October 11-17 tracking period (+380), “What You Know Bout Love” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #51 last week.

“Baby, I’m Jealous,” which received 572 spins (+475), soars twenty-three places to #45.

Up twelve spots, “Golden” earns #47. The new Harry Styles single garnered 490 tracking week spins (+259).

“Lemonade” concurrently rises six places to #50, courtesy of its 428 spins (+190).

baby i'm jealousbebe rexhadoja catdon tolivergoldengunnaharry stylesinternet moneylemonadenavpop smokewhat you know bout love

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend,” Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio