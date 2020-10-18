Songs By Pop Smoke, Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Internet Money Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love,” Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat),” Harry Styles’ “Golden,” and Internet Money’s “Lemonade (featuring Gunna, Don Toliver & Nav)” are gaining traction at pop radio. The four songs score Top 50 positions this week.
Played 673 times during the October 11-17 tracking period (+380), “What You Know Bout Love” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #51 last week.
“Baby, I’m Jealous,” which received 572 spins (+475), soars twenty-three places to #45.
Up twelve spots, “Golden” earns #47. The new Harry Styles single garnered 490 tracking week spins (+259).
“Lemonade” concurrently rises six places to #50, courtesy of its 428 spins (+190).
