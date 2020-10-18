in Music News

Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” Officially Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Be Happy” debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Dixie D'Amelio - Be Happy video screen | DAM FAM

Dixie D’Amelio’s debut single “Be Happy” arrives on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Be Happy” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37.

“Be Happy,” which is the social media sensation’s debut single, received 1,247 spins during the October 11-17 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 203 plays.

“Be Happy” has been an undeniable success for D’Amelio. The original version and Blackbear-Lil Mosey remix combine for over 57 million streams on Spotify and well over 100 million music video views on YouTube.

The song is one of several new additions to this week’s Mediabase Top 40. Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend,” and Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” also debut this week.

