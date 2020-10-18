in Music News

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” Celebrates 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Airplay Chart

“Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” is still the #1 song at US pop radio.

Savage Love remix - video screen - BANGTANG TV/SME

The reign continues for Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat).” The collaboration secures a third week at #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Savage Love” received a format-leading ~17,285 spins during the October 11-17 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 747 but keeps “Savage Love” nearly 1700 spins ahead of the competition.

As noted previously, airplay total accounts for spins on the original Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo version, as well as the recently released BTS remix (and any other versions radio chooses to play). All three acts receive credit for Mediabase chart purposes.

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” which received ~15,590 spins (-720), holds at #2. 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” concurrently rises two places #3, courtesy of the week’s greatest airplay gain.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” drops one spot to #4 this week, and Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” rises two places to #5.

