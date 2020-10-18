in Music News

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart After “SNL” Performance; “Holy” Top 5

“Lonely” is now the best-selling song on iTunes.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Issa Rae" Episode 1788 -- Pictured: Musical guest Justin Bieber and host Issa Rae during Promos in studio 8H on Thursday, October 15, 2020 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” held a Top 5 position on the US iTunes sales chart going into their performance on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

In the wake of the performance, the song reached #1 on the all-genre chart. It holds the throne as of press time at 10AM ET.

“Lonely” seized the throne from Fleetwood Mac’s revived “Dreams.” The song had returned to #1 by mid-day Saturday, after relinquishing its throne to newer releases. “Dreams” is now #2.

Zach Sobiech’s “Clouds” follows at #3, ahead of Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” at #4. Bieber and Chance also performed “Holy” on “SNL.”

Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas (featuring Nicki Minaj)” is #5 at press time.

benny blancochance the rapperfleetwood macholyJustin Bieberlonelynicki minajsada babyzach sobiech

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Jonas Blue & MAX’s “Naked” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio