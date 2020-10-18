Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart After “SNL” Performance; “Holy” Top 5

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” held a Top 5 position on the US iTunes sales chart going into their performance on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

In the wake of the performance, the song reached #1 on the all-genre chart. It holds the throne as of press time at 10AM ET.

“Lonely” seized the throne from Fleetwood Mac’s revived “Dreams.” The song had returned to #1 by mid-day Saturday, after relinquishing its throne to newer releases. “Dreams” is now #2.

Zach Sobiech’s “Clouds” follows at #3, ahead of Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” at #4. Bieber and Chance also performed “Holy” on “SNL.”

Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas (featuring Nicki Minaj)” is #5 at press time.