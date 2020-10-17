BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” stays unsurprisingly hot on YouTube this week, spending a second week at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs CHarts.

The music video keeps #1 thanks to the 35.7 million views it received during the October 9-15 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by a sizable 73.5% but keeps “Lovesick Girls” more than six million views ahead of its closest competition.

“Lovesick Girls” meanwhile received a massive 97.1 million total streams from all official uploads. The impressive count is 35.5% shy of last week’s total but more than 37 million views better than any other song’s tracking period sum.

Between interest in “Lovesick Girls,” other tracks from the group’s recently released “The Album,” and earlier releases from the discography, BLACKPINK remained one of YouTube’s biggest music attractions during the tracking period. The group slips just one place to #2 on the Global YouTube Artists chart, courtesy of 337 million tracking period streams. Only Alka Yagnik received more.