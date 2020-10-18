Jonas Blue & MAX’s “Naked” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Jonas Blue & MAX’s “Naked” improves to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase US Dance Radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Naked” seizes the throne from MK’s “2AM (featuring Carla Monroe).”

“Naked” received ~423 spins during the October 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 41 spins. “2AM” falls to #2 with 389 spins (-28).

Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” rises one place to #3, while Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s “Funny” declines one spot to #4. Anabel Englund’s “Picture Us” concurrently enjoys a three-place to #5 on this week’s dance radio chart.