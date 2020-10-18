in Music News

Jonas Blue & MAX’s “Naked” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

“Naked” takes over #1 on the dance radio chart.

MAX & Jonas Blue - Naked video screen | UMG

Jonas Blue & MAX’s “Naked” improves to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase US Dance Radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Naked” seizes the throne from MK’s “2AM (featuring Carla Monroe).”

“Naked” received ~423 spins during the October 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 41 spins. “2AM” falls to #2 with 389 spins (-28).

Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” rises one place to #3, while Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s “Funny” declines one spot to #4. Anabel Englund’s “Picture Us” concurrently enjoys a three-place to #5 on this week’s dance radio chart.

anabel englundcarla monroejasmine thompsonjoel corryjonas bluemaxmkmneknakedzedd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart After “SNL” Performance; “Holy” Top 5

Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio