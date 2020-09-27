Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy,” Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” Top 30

Two high-profile collaborations move into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” enjoys a thirteen-place rise to #21, while Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” rises five spots to #24.

“Holy” received 4,512 spins during the September 20-26 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 2,939. The gain resoundingly ranks as this week’s largest airplay increase.

“OK Not To Be OK” meanwhile received 3,510 spins, marking a 964-play gain.

— As “Holy” and “OK Not To Be OK” hit the Top 25, Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” goes Top 30. The song, which received 3,189 spins, rises thirteen spots to #26. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,825, the week’s #2 airplay gain.