Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, AJR’s “Bang!” Joins Top 20

Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” and AJR’s “Bang!” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. “Breaking Me” officially enters the Top 15, while “Bang!” secures a Top 20 position.
Up one place, “Breaking Me” earns #15 on this week’s chart. The global hit received 6,589 spins during the September 20-26 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 252 spins.
“Bang!” concurrently rises one spot to #20. The former Top 5 alternative hit and current Top 10 Hot AC hit received 4,969 pop plays this week, besting last week’s figure by 350 spins.
