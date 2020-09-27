in Music News

Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, AJR’s “Bang!” Joins Top 20

“Breaking Me” and “Bang!” rise at pop radio.

Topic - Breaking Me Lyric Video Screen | Video By Daniel Priess | UMG/YouTube

Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” and AJR’s “Bang!” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. “Breaking Me” officially enters the Top 15, while “Bang!” secures a Top 20 position.

Up one place, “Breaking Me” earns #15 on this week’s chart. The global hit received 6,589 spins during the September 20-26 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 252 spins.

“Bang!” concurrently rises one spot to #20. The former Top 5 alternative hit and current Top 10 Hot AC hit received 4,969 pop plays this week, besting last week’s figure by 350 spins.

a7sajrbang!breaking metopic

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy,” Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” Top 30